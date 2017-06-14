Steve Scalise shot in Virginia, aide also hit

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and multiple Congressional aides were hit by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning, Fox News confirmed.

At least one aide was shot in the chest.

The gunman was shot by U.S. Capital Police, apprehended and taken to the hospital. Sen. Mike Lee told Fox News, however, the gunman was dead. Rep. Mo Brooks reportedly used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Scalise's bleeding.

"Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., told Fox News he left just before the shooting. As he walked to his car, a man asked DeSantis if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing. About three minutes the shooting began, DeSantis said.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The shooting began at 7:15 a.m. and lasted about 10 minutes, sources told Fox News.

"Behind third base, I see a rifle...I hear Steve Scalise over near 2nd base scream," Brooks told CNN.

The shots were reported on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, Alexandria police said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. The location was near a YMCA.

Scalise, 51, is the House majority whip. He has represented Louisiana’s First Congressional District since 2008 and chairs the House Republican Study Committee. He is married with two children. Scalise's district includes New Orleans.

Since he's in leadership, Scalise has a security detail.

Scalise, who studied computer science at Louisiana State University, worked as a systems engineer before launching his political career. Scalise endorsed President Trump during last year’s presidential campaign, and has been a vocal backer of Trump’s travel ban. As leader of the powerful study group, he has also spearheaded the effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

The Congressional Baseball Game is scheduled for June 15 at Nationals Park. The game, which has been a tradition since 1909, pits Senate and House members of each party who sport the uniform of their home state. The practice location is about 10 miles from Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.