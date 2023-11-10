WH officials confirm date, location for Biden's US meeting with Chinese President Xi

White House officials have confirmed that President Biden will be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this month in an effort to ease tensions between the two countries.

Biden and Xi are scheduled to meet in San Francisco's Bay Area on Nov. 15, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on November 15," the press secretary announced Friday. "The Leaders will discuss issues in the U.S.-PRC bilateral relationship, the continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication, and a range of regional and global issues."

Jean-Pierre continued, "Building on their last meeting in November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, the Leaders will also discuss how the United States and the PRC can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community."



