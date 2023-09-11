West Virginia’s former Democratic minority leader Doug Skaff resigns from state House of Delegates

Del. Doug Skaff is resigning from the West Virginia House of Delegates after stepping down as the chamber's Democratic leader last month.

Skaff, who has represented Kanawha County as a Democrat in the House for nearly 11 nonconsecutive years, delivered a resignation letter to Speaker Roger Hanshaw on Friday, according to a House spokesperson. Skaff is president of HD Media, which owns the Charleston Gazette-Mail and several other state newspapers.

He didn’t say in his letter why he was resigning or what his next plans are.

Skaff said serving the people of West Virginia was a "calling" and that he will "evaluate ways to give back and work for the people in whatever capacity that may be."

His resignation comes after he stepped down as the House's Democratic leader, a position he had held since 2020, handing over the reins to Del. Sean Hornbuckle.

Skaff's term expires in 2024. To fill his seat for the remainder of his term, the Democratic executive committee in Kanawha County will provide a list of possible appointees to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who will have the final say.