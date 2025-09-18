WATCH: Parody drug ad spotlights RFK’s crackdown on misleading pharmaceutical marketing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Shortly after announcing a strategy to go after deceptive direct-to-consumer advertising by the pharmaceutical industry, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services released a parody video of a drug advertisement, a pointed way of emphasizing the fact that the United States is largely unique in allowing drug ads.

"Tired of endless drug ads promising quick fixes but leaving you sicker than you were before? That can change today. Ask your doctor about MAHA," the parody commercial begins, referring to Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative.

"MAHA may cause healthier living, fewer chronic diseases and lower drug costs," the video's narrator continues. "Some Americans reported more time spent with family instead of at the pharmacy. Other side effects may include healthier children, a stronger nation, more transparency in healthcare, honest advertising and accountability from Big Pharma."

The drug advertisement parody comes after Kennedy and HHS laid out their plans to target direct-to-consumer drug advertising — something that isn't widely allowed outside the United States — in a new children's health strategy released earlier this month.

The strategy said it will ramp up enforcement of current prescription drug advertising laws, with a priority on "egregious violations demonstrating harm from current practices." The strategy noted these violations could include the dissemination of "risk information and quality of life through misleading and deceptive advertising on social media and digital platforms."

The strategy to go after direct-to-consumer drug ads will also include interagency cooperation to explore the development of potential new industry guidelines that limit direct-to-consumer advertising for certain "unhealthy foods" to children. These efforts include "evaluating the use of misleading claims and imagery," the MAHA children's strategy stated.

Kennedy said alongside the release of HHS's parody advertisement that the Trump administration plans to begin holding the pharmaceutical industry accountable for not sharing full safety information in drug ads on television, radio and beyond.

"No more hiding vital information in small print or pushing it off to a website or a 1-800 number," Kennedy said in a video released in conjunction with the parody advertisement. He also noted that regulators have been letting pharmaceutical manufacturers avoid providing complete warnings in their marketing materials.

Kennedy said in the accompanying video that, in the past, regulators let companies mention a vague "major statement" of risk that required consumers to go elsewhere for important details about the drug. The secretary said this "loophole" opened the door to a "tsunami" of misleading advertisements.

"Drug ads drove up prescription drug costs and distorted doctor-patient conversations. Patients saw glossy ads and often asked for new medications," Kennedy continued. "Big Pharma’s marketing hooked the country on prescription drugs. We're taking action to end that practice."