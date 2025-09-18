Expand / Collapse search
MAHA

WATCH: Parody drug ad spotlights RFK’s crackdown on misleading pharmaceutical marketing

'We are working to make sure you get the facts," RFK Jr. said in a new video about prescription drug marketing

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
WATCH: HHS releases parody drug ad making fun of Big Pharma advertising Video

WATCH: HHS releases parody drug ad making fun of Big Pharma advertising

The Health and Human Services Department released a parody drug ad after announcing a new strategy to go after deceptive and misleading direct-to-consumer drug advertising that RFK Jr. claims has gotten America ‘hooked’ on pharmaceuticals.

FIRST ON FOX: Shortly after announcing a strategy to go after deceptive direct-to-consumer advertising by the pharmaceutical industry, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services released a parody video of a drug advertisement, a pointed way of emphasizing the fact that the United States is largely unique in allowing drug ads.

"Tired of endless drug ads promising quick fixes but leaving you sicker than you were before? That can change today. Ask your doctor about MAHA," the parody commercial begins, referring to Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative. 

"MAHA may cause healthier living, fewer chronic diseases and lower drug costs," the video's narrator continues. "Some Americans reported more time spent with family instead of at the pharmacy. Other side effects may include healthier children, a stronger nation, more transparency in healthcare, honest advertising and accountability from Big Pharma."

The drug advertisement parody comes after Kennedy and HHS laid out their plans to target direct-to-consumer drug advertising — something that isn't widely allowed outside the United States — in a new children's health strategy released earlier this month. 

Trump admin releases parody drug advertisement

A satirical pharmaceutical ad was rolled out by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Department of Health and Human Services amid their crackdown on deceptive and misleading direct-to-consumer drug advertising.  (Department of Health and Human Services)

The strategy said it will ramp up enforcement of current prescription drug advertising laws, with a priority on "egregious violations demonstrating harm from current practices." The strategy noted these violations could include the dissemination of "risk information and quality of life through misleading and deceptive advertising on social media and digital platforms."

The strategy to go after direct-to-consumer drug ads will also include interagency cooperation to explore the development of potential new industry guidelines that limit direct-to-consumer advertising for certain "unhealthy foods" to children. These efforts include "evaluating the use of misleading claims and imagery," the MAHA children's strategy stated. 

Kennedy said alongside the release of HHS's parody advertisement that the Trump administration plans to begin holding the pharmaceutical industry accountable for not sharing full safety information in drug ads on television, radio and beyond.

RFK and pills

HHS Secretary nominee RFK Jr. next to a bottle of pills made by drug manufacturers.  (iStock; Getty )

"No more hiding vital information in small print or pushing it off to a website or a 1-800 number," Kennedy said in a video released in conjunction with the parody advertisement. He also noted that regulators have been letting pharmaceutical manufacturers avoid providing complete warnings in their marketing materials.

Kennedy said in the accompanying video that, in the past, regulators let companies mention a vague "major statement" of risk that required consumers to go elsewhere for important details about the drug. The secretary said this "loophole" opened the door to a "tsunami" of misleading advertisements.

thumbnail photo of HHS headquarters and inset of RFK Jr.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be increasing enforcement of current prescription drug advertising laws. (Mark Wilson/Andrew Harnik)

"Drug ads drove up prescription drug costs and distorted doctor-patient conversations. Patients saw glossy ads and often asked for new medications," Kennedy continued. "Big Pharma’s marketing hooked the country on prescription drugs. We're taking action to end that practice."

