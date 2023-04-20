Washington governor poised to sign massive 'assault weapons' ban, says it 'will save lives'

The governor of Washington is expected to sign an "assault weapons" ban into law, immediately barring residents from purchasing a host of semiautomatic rifles.

"WA does not and will not accept gun violence as normal," Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Wednesday after lawmakers passed House Bill 1240.

The bill bans the sale, manufacture and importation of so-called "assault weapons" — primarily semiautomatic rifles — with exceptions for law enforcement and the military. It passed the Senate earlier this month and returned to the House, where lawmakers passed it by a vote of 56-42.

Gun control proponents have long struggled to define "assault weapons," but HB 1240 bans more than 60 specific firearms, most of them semiautomatic long guns such as AR-15s and AK-47s. Semiautomatic pistols and shotguns with certain features outlined in the bill may also be banned, but the specific guns are not listed.

The ban will take effect immediately after Inslee signs it.

"Assault weapons are civilian versions of weapons created for the military and are designed to kill humans quickly and efficiently," the bill states.

Firearms instructor Jane Milhans told Fox News there has been a lot of "misinformation" surrounding the gun control debate.

"People have the assumption that these rifles are military rifles and they just aren't," she said, adding that semiautomatic rifles require one trigger pull for every shot and would put members of the military at a severe disadvantage if they were actually used on the battlefield.

The ban is part of a gun control package pushed by Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson this legislative session. Lawmakers previously approved a 10-day waiting period for all gun sales, mandatory firearms safety training for prospective gun buyers, as well as a bill allowing the state to sue gun makers.

"Banning the sale of assault weapons, our bill to enact training requirements and a wait period, and the bill to improve accountability of manufacturers and retailers will save lives," Inslee's tweet continued.

One of the Senate amendments to HB 1240 allows gun dealers to sell inventory they had before Jan. 1, 2023, to out of state buyers for 90 days after the bill becomes law.