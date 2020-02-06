Warren says male candidates 'wrong' if they think they have a better chance of beating Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that the men running for president would be mistaken to think they have better chances of beating President Trump based on their gender.

“I believe that they think so, but they’d be wrong," she laughed in answer to a female voter who asked the question during a CNN town hall. Warren went on to say the world changed after Trump’s election because women took to the streets in the Women’s March.

"Understand this," Warren added, "Democrats took back the House of Representatives in 2018...because of women candidates and women and friends of women who were energized by those candidates."

She also claimed data shows that women outperform men in competitive elections.

WARREN SAYS SANDERS 'DISAGREED' WITH HER BELIEF A WOMAN COULD WIN THE WHITE HOUSE RACE

When voters pick a candidate, Warren said, it has to be someone they trust, not just a candidate “who looks like what presidents looked like in the past.”

She pointed to the barriers broken by JFK’s election as the first Catholic president in 1960 and former President Obama's win in 2008.

“In 2020 we can and should have a woman for president," she said to cheers.

Warren clashed with Sen. Bernie Sanders at the last Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, when she claimed he told her in 2018 that he didn't think a woman could win the presidency. Sanders called her accusation was "ludicrous."

With Iowa’s results nearly in, Warren appears to have placed in third behind South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sanders and slightly ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton became the first female major-party nominee in 2016 before falling short to Trump in the election.