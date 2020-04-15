Warren endorses Biden, following Sanders in closing ranks behind presumptive nominee

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed Joe Biden for president, more than a month after ending her own presidential bid.

"In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse," she tweeted, along with a video.

The Massachusetts senator had withheld an endorsement ever since ending her campaign in early March, even as the race narrowed to essentially a contest between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. But with Sanders dropping out last week, Biden became the presumptive nominee.

Warren follows both Sanders and former President Barack Obama in formally endorsing the former vice president.

The populist senator with a plethora of progressive policy plans ended her White House bid on March 5, two days after she came in a disappointing third in the primary in her home state of Massachusetts.

Biden instantly praised Warren after she ended her White House bid, tweeting that "Senator @EWarren is the fiercest of fighters for middle class families. Her work in Washington, in Massachusetts, and on the campaign trail has made a real difference in people's lives. We needed her voice in this race, and we need her continued work in the Senate."

Since then, Biden’s repeatedly praised the senator and in a telling moment, embraced the senator’s signature proposal to reform bankruptcy rules.

Warren – who was a co-front-runner with Biden for the nomination late last summer and early autumn – saw her fortunes wane after intense scrutiny from the media and incoming fire at the debates from her rivals over her record and her explanations on how she would implement and pay for her proposals for a government-run single-payer "Medicare-for-all" health care system.

Her downward spiral intensified in February, after a very disappointing fourth-place finish in neighboring New Hampshire, followed by distant finishes in Nevada’s caucuses and the primary in South Carolina. Three days later, she failed to win any of the 14 contests that were held on Super Tuesday. Two days later, she dropped out of the race.