Georgians don't agree with Warnock's 'nobody can serve God and the military' comments: Joey Jones

Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock is getting slammed for comments he made in a 2011 sermon in which he said no one can serve "God and the military."

Fox News contributor Johnny "Joey" Jones, a retired Marine bomb technician who is from the Peach State, told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that Georgians don't agree with the Democrat's comments or his policies as he faces off Jan. 5 against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

"I'll take him at his word and unfortunately that means he gets very little credit with me when he's explaining away sentences like you can't serve God and the military," Jones told co-host Steve Doocy.

GEORGIA DEM SENATE CANDIDATE DEFENDED JEREMIAH WRIGHT AFTER CONTROVERSIAL SERMONS

"He's essentially saying that pretty much anything pro-American and anything dealing with the American government is anti-God. He goes on to attack politicians, the political process, the collection of wealth, pretty much anything to do with capitalism and the American way of life, then he says that that goes against God," Jones said.

"I don't agree with that and I don't think Georgians agree with that ... everything in our Constitution was written in respect to God, and so I think that he's got himself into a corner," he added.

Loeffler demanded an apology from Warnock Wednesday.

"@ReverendWarnock—this is despicable, disgusting, and wrong. You owe our active military & veterans—who sacrifice so much for our country—an immediate apology."

Jones said, "This is a guy who's said he supports everything on the far-left agenda that an AOC would run on. That's where you attack him and that's where Georgians open their eyes and say, 'You know what. That's not who we are. That's not how you represent us. We're going to go to the polls and vote.'"

Jones also pointed out that Warnock has previously defended former President Barack Obama's Chicago pastor, Rev. Jeremiah Wright's infamous "God damn America" sermon.

“No no no, not God bless America, God damn America, that’s in the Bible, for killing innocent people, God damn America for treating her citizens as less than human, God damn America as long as she tries to act like she is God and she is supreme," Wright had said.

REPUBLICANS TAKE AIM AT 'EXTREME' WARNOCK IN GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF SHOWDOWN

Last week, Warnock addressed his relationship with Wright during "Morning Joe" when MSNBC host Willie Geist asked him about it.

"I know Rev. Wright," Warnock said. "I'm not an anti-Semite. I've never defended anti-Semitic comments from anyone and Kelly Loeffler knows better."

He accused Loeffler of "division and distraction."

Senators Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., both say Warnock should withdraw from the race after his comments surfaced Tuesday.

The Warnock campaign responded Wednesday, calling it a "blatant effort by Kelly Loeffler to take Reverent Warnock's words completely out of context."

"This sermon is based on a biblical verse that reads 'No man can serve two masters' ... Reverend Warnock was speaking about the need to commit to moral life before pursing other priorities," Terrence Clark, communications director for the Warnock campaign, said in a statement.

Fox News' Sam Dorman and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.