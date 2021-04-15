Warnock, among GOP's biggest 2022 Senate targets, hauls in big bucks

Sen. Raphael Warnock, arguably the most vulnerable Senate Democrat running for reelection in the 2022 midterm elections, unveiled some eye-popping fundraising figures on Thursday.

Warnock’s campaign said that the senator has raised more than $5.7 million from more than 100,000 supporters since his election in Georgia’s twin Jan. 5 runoff contests, with roughly $5.6 million in his coffers.

WARNOCK EMAIL OVER NEW GEORGIA VOTING LAW SPARKS CONTROVERSY

The Democrats’ sweep in the Georgia runoffs – Warnock’s victory over appointed GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff’s defeat of Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue -- evened the balance of power in the chamber at 50/50 between the two parties. The Democrats took the majority two weeks later, when then-Sen. Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president. Thanks to her tie breaking vote as president of the Senate, the Democrats grabbed a razor-thin majority.

While Ossoff won a full six-year Senate term, Warnock is serving the final two years of retired GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.

Republicans, needing a net gain of just one seat to regain the Senate majority, see Warnock as one of the most vulnerable Democrats running for reelection next year.

Warnock’s massive fundraising haul, first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, follows his fundraising prowess in 2020, when the first-time candidate and pastor of Atlanta’s famed Ebenezer Baptist Church brought in nearly $150 million during the special election and runoff election campaigns.

The Senate race in Georgia is likely to be one of the most competitive and expensive showdowns in the 2022 midterms. National Republicans have already launched ads targeting Warnock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two Republicans – military veterans Kelvin King and Latham Saddle – have already launched campaigns.

Loeffler has left the door open to a rematch with Warnock, and former Rep. Doug Collins, who ran in last year’s special Senate election and came in third behind Warnock and Loeffler in the November contest, is also mulling a Republican challenge.

Herschel Walker, the former star college and professional football player who has been encouraged by former President Trump to run, said in a Fox News interview on Sunday that he’s considering a bid.