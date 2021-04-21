Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

VP Kamala Harris sets virtual meeting with Guatemala president next week regarding migrant crisis

In addition, Harris plans to travel in June to the so-called Northern Triangle region of Central America, Fox News has learned

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Border crisis will be Kamala Harris’ ‘signature failure’: Joe Concha Video

Border crisis will be Kamala Harris’ ‘signature failure’: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor and media opinion columnist for The Hill Joe Concha reacts on ‘Fox &amp; Friends Weekend’ to Vice President Kamala Harris not yet visiting the southern border.

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to meet virtually next Monday with Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei regarding the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Plans for the meeting were confirmed Wednesday by Symone Sanders, a senior adviser and chief spokeswoman for Harris.

In addition, Harris plans to travel in June to the so-called Northern Triangle region of Central America, Fox News has learned. But the precise itinerary for the vice president was unclear. The region includes Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

TOP REPUBLICANS REQUEST MEETING WITH KAMALA HARRIS OVER BORDER 'CATASTROPHE'

Next Tuesday, the vice president will participate in a virtual roundtable with representatives from Guatemalan community-based organizations, Sanders added in a statement. The event will be hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala City.

Harris previously spoke with Giammattei on March 30, six days after President Biden appointed Harris the manager of his administration’s response to the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. Harris has taken heat from Republicans for neither visiting the border region nor holding a news conference to face reporters’ questions about her border-related role.

Tomi Lahren on Biden admin's border handling: Kamala Harris 'hasn't done what I've done'Video

In the previous conversation with Giammattei, Harris and the Guatemalan leader agreed to work together on expanding economic opportunities for Guatemala’s people in order to help address the issues that prompt migrants to attempt to enter the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since accepting the border role March 24, Harris has also met March 29 with Ricardo Zuniga, the Biden administration’s special envoy for the Northern Triangle, and spoken on April 7 with Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On April 14, the vice president hosted an online roundtable discussion of migrant issues. As of that date, Harris had not yet been in contact with the leaders of El Salvador or Honduras, the Los Angeles Times reported last week.

Fox News’ Patrick Ward contributed to this story.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

More from Politics