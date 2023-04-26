VP Harris: 'Don't get in our way' on abortion legislation

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Republicans on Tuesday not to get in the way of the Democrats leading up to 2024.

Speaking during remarks at her alma mater, Howard University, Harris took shots at GOP leaders on abortion policy, saying voters are "not playing" on abortion rights.

"These extremist so-called leaders would dare to tell us what is in our own best interest. Well I say, I trust the women of America. I trust the people of America," Harris said to the audience.

She continued, "So don’t get in our way because if you do, we’re going to stand up, we’re going to organize, and we’re going to speak up, and we’re going to say we’re not having that, we’re not playing that!"

Harris focused in on the abortion issue for approximately 20 minutes, walking on the stage with a microphone and speaking to the crowd casually.

"They’re also saying they’re going to ban abortion. Six weeks into a pregnancy? Well, clearly most of them don’t even know how a woman’s body works because most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at that stage of a pregnancy," Harris told the audience.

President Biden announced in a video released early Tuesday morning that he and Harris will seek re-election.

In the video titled "Freedom," Biden echoed his 2020 campaign message of battling for the "soul of our nation," uniting the country, and supporting the middle class, his campaign said. The video opens with footage of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," Biden, 80, said in the video. "That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue."

Harris also released a statement, calling the 2024 presidential election a "pivotal moment in our history."

"For two years we have made transformational investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity," she applauded.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.