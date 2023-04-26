Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

VP Harris: 'Don't get in our way' on abortion legislation

Vice President Kamala Harris's comments were her first since President Biden announced re-election campaign

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
VP Harris: 'Don't get in our way' on abortion legislation Video

VP Harris: 'Don't get in our way' on abortion legislation

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about abortion on Tuesday at Howard University in Washington, D.C. (Pool via APTN)

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Republicans on Tuesday not to get in the way of the Democrats leading up to 2024.

Speaking during remarks at her alma mater, Howard University, Harris took shots at GOP leaders on abortion policy, saying voters are "not playing" on abortion rights.

"These extremist so-called leaders would dare to tell us what is in our own best interest. Well I say, I trust the women of America. I trust the people of America," Harris said to the audience. 

BIDEN RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION IS 'ELDER ABUSE' BY 'MANAGERIAL CLASS,' VIVEK RAMESWAMY SAYS

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about abortion in speech

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on abortion at Howard University on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

She continued, "So don’t get in our way because if you do, we’re going to stand up, we’re going to organize, and we’re going to speak up, and we’re going to say we’re not having that, we’re not playing that!"

Harris focused in on the abortion issue for approximately 20 minutes, walking on the stage with a microphone and speaking to the crowd casually.

HUGE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE BIDEN RUNNING AGAIN, CITING ONE 'MAJOR' FACTOR: POLL

Vice President Kamala Harris talks about abortion in speech

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on abortion at Howard University on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

"They’re also saying they’re going to ban abortion. Six weeks into a pregnancy? Well, clearly most of them don’t even know how a woman’s body works because most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at that stage of a pregnancy," Harris told the audience.

President Biden announced in a video released early Tuesday morning that he and Harris will seek re-election.

BIDEN, HARRIS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE THEIR 2024 RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

In the video titled "Freedom," Biden echoed his 2020 campaign message of battling for the "soul of our nation," uniting the country, and supporting the middle class, his campaign said. The video opens with footage of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," Biden, 80, said in the video. "That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris at Howard

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a Rally for Reproductive Rights at Howard University on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Harris also released a statement, calling the 2024 presidential election a "pivotal moment in our history."

"For two years we have made transformational investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity," she applauded.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics