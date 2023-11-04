A guide to registering to vote for the first time

If you are a U.S. citizen and are not registered to vote and wish to be, then here is the best way to go about exercising your constitutional right.

The U.S. government has set up a website, vote.gov to begin the voter registration process. There you can register to vote, find voter registration deadlines, and register after having moved to a different area.

You can also change your political party affiliation and learn how to get a voter registration card. If you are living outside the U.S., you can also request an absentee ballot by completing a separate application.

FOX NEWS POLL: 72% DISSATISFIED WITH DIRECTION OF COUNTRY

All states except North Dakota require that you register before voting in an election.

The website will show you how to register to vote, including online, by mail or in person. Rules differ by state, so you can choose the state in which you reside to discover where to go and what rules apply in terms of deadlines.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is no national voter registration deadline, and so voters in each state and territory must adhere to the laws where they live.