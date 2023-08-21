Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans

Vivek Ramaswamy preps for upcoming Republican debate with shirtless tennis

President Trump said he will not join the other candidates at the GOP primary debate in Milwaukee

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Ramaswamy rising, DeSantis losing ground: Fox poll Video

Ramaswamy rising, DeSantis losing ground: Fox poll

Republican 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tells ‘Fox News Live’ that he wants to use Wednesday’s debate to ‘introduce’ himself to the U.S.

Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy prepped for Wednesday's upcoming GOP presidential primary debate with three hours of tennis on Monday. 

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ramaswamy was seen hitting several volleys on the tennis court. 

"Three hours of solid debate prep this morning," he wrote. 

VIVEK RAMASWAMY RAPS EMINEM'S ‘LOSE YOURSELF’ AT IOWA STATE FAIR

Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted a video of himself playing tennis on Monday, days before the Republican primary debate in Milwaukee.  (@VivekGRamaswamy / X")

Ramaswamy, a dark horse candidate who has steadily gained support, will join his fellow Republicans vying to win the GOP presidential nomination. 

The other contenders in Wednesday's debate in Milwaukee will be former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Gov. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as well as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. 

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump said he would not be participating, citing recent poll figures. 

He also previously said he would not sign a pledge from the Republican National Committee, which asks the primary losers to support the eventual GOP nominee. The pledge was a requirement to take the stage Wednesday. 

Republican Party is expanding its reach by preaching freedom and opportunity: Ronna McDaniel Video

Hours before the post, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), said she was "holding out hope" that Trump would join the field on the debate stage. 

"I think it's so important that the American people here from all the candidates," she said on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News will air the first Republican primary debate, which will be hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics