Vivek Ramaswamy preps for upcoming Republican debate with shirtless tennis

Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy prepped for Wednesday's upcoming GOP presidential primary debate with three hours of tennis on Monday.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ramaswamy was seen hitting several volleys on the tennis court.

"Three hours of solid debate prep this morning," he wrote.

Ramaswamy, a dark horse candidate who has steadily gained support, will join his fellow Republicans vying to win the GOP presidential nomination.

The other contenders in Wednesday's debate in Milwaukee will be former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Gov. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as well as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump said he would not be participating, citing recent poll figures.

He also previously said he would not sign a pledge from the Republican National Committee, which asks the primary losers to support the eventual GOP nominee. The pledge was a requirement to take the stage Wednesday.

Hours before the post, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), said she was "holding out hope" that Trump would join the field on the debate stage.

"I think it's so important that the American people here from all the candidates," she said on "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."

Fox News will air the first Republican primary debate, which will be hosted by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.