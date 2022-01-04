Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine among stranded in I-95 winter storm disaster, says he’s been stuck 19 hours

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine revealed Tuesday that he has been stuck for 19 hours and counting in the Interstate-95 traffic disaster that has stranded hundreds of travelers outside of the nation’s capital.

The Democrat tweeted that he started his "normal 2-hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday," and that "19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol."

"My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation," he added. "Please stay safe everyone."

VIRGINIA I-95 WINTER STORM DISASTER LEAVES HUNDREDS STRANDED: ‘THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED’

Kaine posted a picture of his view from the driver’s seat showing a trio of tractor-trailers in front of him, not moving.

The situation currently unfolding in Northern Virginia comes after a winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow and toppled trees across the Fredericksburg region Monday.

As of right now, Interstate-95 remains closed northbound and southbound between Exits 104 and 152 leading up to the Washington, D.C., metro area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said his team has been working "throughout the night" alongside other agencies in hopes of getting traffic on the icy roads moving again.

"State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers," Northam tweeted.