Vice President Kamala Harris under fire for 'disrespectful' tweet

Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire Saturday for tweeting about Memorial Day, but without mentioning the significance of the weekend.

"Enjoy the long weekend," Harris wrote, above a candid photo of herself smiling.

Social media users condemned Harris’ lack of tact reminding the vice president of the sacrifices the "long weekend" is meant to honor.

"Don't forget why we have a long weekend," Tony Lederer wrote in a tweet paired with a picture of the Vietnam Memorial.

"It is Memorial Day weekend - [not] for enjoying - but for memorializing our fallen," wrote another. "Our brothers and sisters, who 'gave the last full measure of devotion. Please try to respect that."

The tweet was shared with an image of a woman lying on a blanket in front of a tombstone at the Arlington National Cemetery with an infant.

"While we get the long weekend to ‘enjoy,’ let us all please take a solemn moment to remember those courageous men and women who sacrificed *everything," Peter Francis wrote.

Memorial Day is celebrated the last Monday of May each year to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

The tradition began as Decoration Day during the spring in the years following the end of the Civil War, eventually becoming a federal holiday in 1971.

Other social media users reminded the vice president that not all Americans are allotted a long weekend with Mondays off, particularly as the service industry has reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.

A 2019 study by Bloomberg BNA found that 97 percent of employees designated Memorial Day a paid day off, but roughly 40 percent of companies require some employees to still work.

Fox News could not reach the White House for comment regarding the vice president’s tweet.