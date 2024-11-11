Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Vance congratulates Miller on new Trump administration position

Trump reportedly expected to tap Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
Stephen Miller: Biden is ending his time as president with a 'very patriotic act' Video

Stephen Miller: Biden is ending his time as president with a 'very patriotic act'

America First Legal founder Stephen Miller says President Biden is telling America Kamala Harris is a 'liar' and 'shouldn't be president' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' 

President-elect Trump is expected to pick Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy in his administration. 

Vice President-elect JD Vance posted a message of congratulations to Miller on X Monday morning.

"This is another fantastic pick by the president," Vance wrote, following a CNN report about Trump's pick. 

FORMER ICE DIRECTOR TOM HOMAN 'HONORED' TO BE APPOINTED TRUMP'S BORDER CZAR: 'WE HAVE TO FIX IT'

Miller campaigns for Trump in Pennsylvania

Former Senior White House Advisor Stephen Miller speaks during a Trump campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on Nov. 3, 2024, in Lititz, Pennsylvania.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Miller was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term. He helped craft many of Trump’s hard-line speeches and plans on immigration. 

Since Trump left office, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as freedom of speech and religion and national security.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

