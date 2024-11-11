Vance congratulates Miller on new Trump administration position

President-elect Trump is expected to pick Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff for policy in his administration.

Vice President-elect JD Vance posted a message of congratulations to Miller on X Monday morning.

"This is another fantastic pick by the president," Vance wrote, following a CNN report about Trump's pick.

Miller was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term. He helped craft many of Trump’s hard-line speeches and plans on immigration.

Since Trump left office, Miller has served as the president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers fashioned as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, media companies, universities and others over issues such as freedom of speech and religion and national security.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.