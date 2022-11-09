Uvalde residents vote for Abbott over O'Rourke in Texas gubernatorial race, months after school shooting
Beto O'Rourke confronted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at Uvalde press conference in May
Residents of Uvalde County, where a tragic school shooting unfolded nearly six months ago, have voted in favor of Greg Abbott in Tuesday’s governor race.
With all precincts reporting, Uvalde County says 4,760 residents – 60.18% – voted for Republican incumbent Abbott, compared to the 3,031, or 38.32%, who chose Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
The county was the site of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting on May 24, in which an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.
A day after the shooting, O’Rourke made headlines when he interrupted a press conference, telling Abbott and others who were briefing the community that they were "doing nothing" to stop future massacres.
The confrontation was immediately criticized by officials, with Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin calling O'Rourke a "sick son of a b---- that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue."
O’Rourke later said in September that he did not regret confronting Abbott at the briefing.
Kim Mata-Rubio, the daughter of fourth-grader Lexi Rubio – one of the young victims of the massacre – condemned Tuesday’s re-election of Abbott.
"I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough," she posted on Twitter. "Just know, you f----- with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change."
