Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Utah
Published
Last Update 32 mins ago

Utah lawmakers repeal decades-old law criminalizing sex outside of marriage

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A March 8, 2018, file photo shows the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill Wednesday that repealed a 1973 law criminalizing sex outside marriage.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

A March 8, 2018, file photo shows the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill Wednesday that repealed a 1973 law criminalizing sex outside marriage.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The governor of Utah signed a bill this week repealing a 1973 law that criminalized sex outside marriage.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signed the bill Wednesday. It repealed a decades-old rule stating that “any unmarried person who shall voluntarily engage in sexual intercourse with another is guilty of fornication.”

The offense, which was not enforced by police, was classified as a class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and $1,000 fine.

Republican lawmaker Rep. Keven Stratton criticized the repeal, saying that “what is legally is often far below what is morally right,” Fox 13 reported. “I recognize our laws are not strong enough to rule an immoral people.”

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signed the bill Wednesday. It repealed a decades-old rule stating that “any unmarried person who shall voluntarily engage in sexual intercourse with another is guilty of fornication.” (Francisco Kjholseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert signed the bill Wednesday. It repealed a decades-old rule stating that “any unmarried person who shall voluntarily engage in sexual intercourse with another is guilty of fornication.” (Francisco Kjholseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

Most Utah lawmakers are Mormons; their faith stands opposed to sexual relations outside marriage. Still, the repeal passed 41-32 in the House after passing in the state Senate earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This bill, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, was not the first of its kind.

The state has made attempts in the past to repeal laws which were classified as “offenses against the family.” On Monday, Herbert signed another bill, which decriminalized adultery among consenting adults.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.