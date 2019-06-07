US makes deal with Mexico on tariffs, immigration, Trump announces

The U.S. has reached an agreement with Mexico that heads off the start of tariffs on Monday, President Trump said in Friday night tweets.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," he said. "Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.