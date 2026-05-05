US intercepts 6 ships trying to run American blockade during operation to open Strait of Hormuz

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed Tuesday that six ships attempted to bypass the U.S. military's blockade of Iranian ports during the operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but they were all turned around.

"In fact, six ships tried to run the blockade out of Iranian ports as Project Freedom commenced, and they were all turned around," Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.