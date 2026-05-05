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War With Iran

US intercepts 6 ships trying to run American blockade during operation to open Strait of Hormuz

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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WATCH LIVE: Secretary Hegseth, General Caine speak at Pentagon briefing Video

WATCH LIVE: Secretary Hegseth, General Caine speak at Pentagon briefing

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine provide updates on the Iran conflict and respond to questions on key national security issues.

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed Tuesday that six ships attempted to bypass the U.S. military's blockade of Iranian ports during the operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but they were all turned around.

"In fact, six ships tried to run the blockade out of Iranian ports as Project Freedom commenced, and they were all turned around," Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, March 31, 2026.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

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