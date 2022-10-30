Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

US cybersecurity official warns of ‘complex threat environment’ going into midterm elections

DHS and other law enforcement agencies issued an intelligence bulletin Friday warning that political candidates and election officials face a heightened risk of violence

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Candidates make their final pitches in last ditch effort to gain midterm support Video

Candidates make their final pitches in last ditch effort to gain midterm support

Republican strategist Erin Perrine and Fox News contributor Richard Fowler respond to Sen. Chuck Schumer's hot mic moment and share predictions for the congressional balance of power after November's midterms.

U.S. cybersecurity officials are warning of a "very complex threat environment" going into next month’s midterm election. 

Appearing on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ Sunday morning, Jen Easterly, Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), said the agency was putting out information to make sure that state and local election officials have the information that they need to protect voting systems and election infrastructure

A voter places a ballot in an election voting drop box in Mesa, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

A voter places a ballot in an election voting drop box in Mesa, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Easterly noted that the agency has "no information about specific or credible threats to disrupt or compromise election infrastructure" but warned it is still a "very complex threat environment." 

"You have cyber threats. You have inside threats. You have rampant disinformation," Easterly said. "And, yes, worryingly, you have threats of harassment, intimidation and violence against election officials, polling places and voters." 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE PRESSED ON FORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA'S LAST-DITCH CAMPAIGN EFFORTS

She added: "That has to stop. It is unacceptable behavior. It’s undemocratic. And we all need to work together to ensure that this is a safe and secure election." 

Easterly’s agency, CISA, is the branch of the Department of Homeland Security responsible for securing the U.S.’ cybersecurity infrastructure and coordinating with states on election security. 

Charlie Kirk: The 'hidden parents vote' will sway midterm election Video

Easter’s comments came after the DHS and other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, issued an intelligence bulletin on Friday warning that political candidates, election officials, and the public faced a heightened risk of violence. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those warnings were underscored by a violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband at their San Francisco home early Friday morning. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics