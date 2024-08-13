US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel as Middle East tensions near boiling point

The State Department announced that it had approved $20 billion in arms sales to Israel as the region continues to spiral towards a wider war in the Middle East.

The advance includes a myriad of weapons such as fighter jets and equipment worth nearly $19 billion, tank cartridges valued at $774 million, explosive mortar cartridges valued at over $60 million and army vehicles worth $583 million, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives," the State Department said.

In a statement, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant thanked the U.S. for allowing Israel to maintain a "qualitative military edge in the region."

"Thank you to Secretary of Defense Austin and Secretary of State Blinken for advancing critical force buildup initiatives that assist Israel in developing and maintaining its qualitative military edge in the region," he posted on X. "This includes incorporating F-15IAs into the IAF fleet of fighter aircraft, and providing critical munition to ensure Israel’s capabilities and security."

"As we fight to defend Israel on 7 different fronts, your message of support and commitment to Israel’s security are clear," he said.

The impending sale comes as regional tension hurtles towards a breaking point.

Regional sources told Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst on Monday that they are concerned Iran and its proxies could attack Israel within the next 24 hours in retaliation for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran late last month.

On Monday, the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah launched 30 rockets into northern Israel, although no casualties were reported, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

"Following sirens that sounded a short while ago in northern Israel, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area of Kabri, a number of which fell in open areas," an IDF spokesman said.

The $20 billion in arms sales are not expected to be delivered to Israel soon, with the sales expected to secure the nation's resources long-term.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.