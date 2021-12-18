Expand / Collapse search
US Air Force
Published

US Air Force memo authorizes use of gender pronouns in signature blocks

The State Department faced criticism for promoting gender pronouns earlier this year

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
The United States Air Force has authorized the use of gender pronouns in electronic signature boxes for communications within the department.

"This guidance provides approval for the use of pronouns in electronic signature blocks and expands on written communication by providing official templates posted on e-publishing website available for download," the Air Force correspondence dated December 9 states.

FILE - This Friday, Aug. 10, 2007, file photo, shows the logo of the Department of the U.S. Air Force at the United Staes embassy, in Berlin. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

YOGA STUDIES COLLEGE PROFESSOR ORDERS STUDENTS TO USE GENDER PRONOUNS ON ASSIGNMENTS OR GRADES TAKE A HIT

"The use of pronouns (he/him, she/her, or they/them) in an email signature block is authorized but not required," the memo adds.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

U.S. Air Force 44th and 67th Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagles and 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron E-3 Sentries taxi down the runway.

STATE DEPARTMENT RIDICULED OVER CELEBRATING 'INTERNATIONAL PRONOUNS DAY' AMID GLOBAL CRISES

College campuses and workplaces across the country have been adopting the "gender neutral" pronouns in an effort to be more politically correct when addressing people who don't wish to identify with a single gender or wish to be identified by a gender different from their biological sex. 

The State Department was criticized earlier this year for openly celebrating International Pronouns Day given the challenges it faces around the world.

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

"Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles," the department tweeted.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

