Twitter introduces @SecondGentleman handle for incoming Biden administration

Twitter is introducing a new handle for the first-ever husband of a vice president as it begins transferring official White House social media accounts to the incoming Biden administration.

Tweets from President Trump's administration, which controlled handles including @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS and @PressSec, must first be archived by the National Archives and Records Administration, which will store the social media accounts' activity. The history will remain publicly available for viewing and will have the number "45" attached to the end of each handle, referencing Trump's tenure as the 45 president of the United States.

"Once this archival process is completed, Twitter will transfer the institutional accounts to the Biden administration to assume ownership, along with a new account: @SecondGentleman," Twitter said in a blog post on Thursday.

That handle is for Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman in the role.

Twitter warned users following the official accounts that those choices will not automatically carry over once President-elect Joe Biden and his staff take over.

Instead, users will receive in-app alerts and other prompts notifying them of the archival process and giving them the option to follow the new administration, the company said.

Twitter will also stream Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, allowing users to view the footage from multiple news outlets and official inauguration feeds.

The social media company and its competitors, including Facebook and YouTube, have come under fire for their use by participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the building. Five people were killed, including a Capitol police officer.

Twitter said it has worked to ensure that platform dialogues ahead of Inauguration Day are devoid of calls for further violence or attempts to organize attacks anywhere in the nation.