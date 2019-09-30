Tulsi Gabbard calls out Dem presidential rivals cashing in on Trump impeachment inquiry

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard called out her party rivals for trying to cash in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's presidential impeachment inquiry.

"Candidates for POTUS who are fundraising off 'impeachment' are undermining credibility of inquiry in eyes of American people, further dividing our already fractured country," the Hawaii congresswoman said on Twitter. "Please stop. We need responsible, patriotic leaders who put the interests of our country before their own."

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock have emailed supporters with petition links that lead to a donations page; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has released a number of impeachment advertisements on social media, according to ABC News.

Democrats recently announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump over a whistleblower's claim that the president, who'd put a freeze on millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, improperly pushed that country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a July phone call to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma as his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kiev. Trump has claimed that Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to shut down a corruption investigation of Burisma. The former vice president has denied doing anything wrong.

Gabbard had been reluctant to join Democrats in supporting impeachment.

She reversed her position a few days later.

“…After looking carefully at the transcript of the conversation with Ukraine’s president, the whistleblower complaint, the inspector general memo, and President Trump’s comments about the issue, unfortunately, I believe that if we do not proceed with the inquiry, it will set a very dangerous precedent," she said. "Future presidents, as well as anyone in positions of power in the government, will conclude that they can abuse their position for personal gain, without fear of accountability or consequences."