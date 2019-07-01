WATCH: Tucker Carlson goes behind the scenes of Trump-Kim meeting at DMZ

Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" got an exclusive view over the weekend of President Trump's historic meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un when Trump became the first sitting American chief executive to cross the demilitarized zone into North Korea.

Prior to the meeting between Trump and Kim, Tucker Carlson and his crew crossed several checkpoints to reach the Joint Security Area and Military Demarcation Line, which marked what Carlson described as "the greatest divide on planet Earth."

MSNBC PANEL USES BIZARRE ANALOGY TO BASH TRUMP OVER KIM JONG UN MEETING

"Behind me are two countries that could not be more different," Carlson said. "On the left is South Korea ... To the right, less than half a mile [away] is North Korea ... On the left, one of the richest countries in the world. On the right, the single poorest. Amazing."

After Trump arrived, in the company of South Korean President Moon Jae In, the president shook hands with Kim, then took 10 steps onto the North Korean side of the demarcation line before escorting the dictator back to the South for talks at Freedom House, where they agreed to revive stalled negotiations over the country's nuclear program.

US INTEL OFFICIAL RECENTLY QUESTIONED NORTH KOREA'S INTENT AMID TRUMP DIPLOMACY

"That was unbelievable," Carlson said as the leaders went inside. "... That was mind-blowing!"

The event was marred by a scuffle between American and South Korean journalists and Kim's personal security force, whom Carlson described as "the most humorless people I think I've ever seen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was a scuffle in very tight quarters on the way into the conversation between Trump and Kim [in Freedom House]," said Carlson, who also called out North Korean cameramen and photographers for blocking the view of reporters.

"They set up ladders as Kim came out and stood right in front of the American cameramen. Our Secret Service tried to push them back and ... it got intense."