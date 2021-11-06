Trump to be 'very involved' in 2022 Midterms, says he 'will stay busy for good people'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump vowed to be "very involved" in the 2022 Midterm Elections, and will "stay busy for good people," in the hopes of helping to secure the majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate for Republicans.

During an exclusive interview with Fox News, Trump reflected on his endorsements in the off-cycle election last week—from high-profile candidates like Virginia’s now-Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, to candidate for Staten Island Borough president—citing the diversity of the races, and the value of his support.

TRUMP SAYS DEMOCRATS 'PLAYED IT WRONG' IN VIRGINIA, PUT HIM 'ON THE BALLOT'

"We did Hialeah, the mayor, a terrific guy," Trump said, referring to now-Mayor-elect Esteban ‘Steve’ Bevo of Hialeah, Fla.

"A congressional seat in Ohio, where he had a tough primary and won by a lot after my endorsement," Trump said, referring to Mike Cary of Ohio’s 15th congressional district.

"We had Youngkin, and we had another one that was a very good victory," Trump said, referring to Youngkin’s gubernatorial win—delivering victory to a Republican candidate in Virginia for the first time in 12 years.

"The borough president of Staten Island—that was the big one—I mean, a little different than federal, but the borough president. Vito Fossella won—he won the primary where he wasn’t scheduled to do it," Trump said. "His opponent had every endorsement, but he didn’t have mine. Vito ended up winning."

"It’s very interesting, because, I’ll support people that most people would say, why did you get involved there?" Trump said.

Trump said he plans on supporting state lawmakers in Michigan, who he said "fought for the election," and said would be "unsupporting people in Michigan who have been terrible."

TRUMP SLAMS NEW YORK POLITICIANS, LEAVES DOOR OPEN ON RETURN TO NYC

It is unclear who, specifically, Trump was referring.

"I’ll not only be supportive," Trump explained. "I’ll be very non-supportive of some people. So, you’ll see that there, and you’ll see that in other states too."

He added: "I’ll stay busy for good people. Not for bad people."

Trump, who has already offered his endorsement to dozens of Republican incumbents and candidates for 2022 said that he will continue "endorsing people."

Meanwhile, Trump said Democrats "played it wrong" in Virginia.

"If you look at what happened in Virginia, it’s very interesting. They used my name — the Democrats — so much that they ended up losing," Trump told Fox News. "One of the reasons [McAuliffe] lost is because he kept saying Trump, Trump, Trump."

"And the Democrats played it wrong because they went after Trump," he said. "They put me on the ballot. The Democrats put me on the ballot."