Trump tells UN to hold China accountable for coronavirus pandemic

President Trump on Tuesday told the United Nations that it must hold China accountable for its failure to contain the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic -- and declared the World Health Organization "controlled" by Beijing.

“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” Trump told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, separately calling the virus "The China Virus."

The administration has long blamed Beijing for its botched handling of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, and has called on the international community to join in its own efforts to investigate China’s actions.

“In the earliest days of the virus, China locked down travel domestically while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world,” Trump said, noting also its opposition to his own travel restrictions he placed on China.

The World Health Organization, from which the U.S. has begun withdrawing, was also under fire from the president for allegedly echoing talking points from the Chinese government -- information that turned out to be false.

“The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization -- which is virtually controlled by China -- falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission,” he said. “Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.”

He also contrasted China’s handling with that of America, who he said is leading the charge to find a vaccine and end the pandemic.

Beyond the pandemic, he also called on the U.N. and others to focus on the “real problems” in the world and stop criticizing America on issues such as the environment. He said China's carbon emissions are twice as high as the U.S.' and accused it of dumping plastic into the ocean.

“Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are not interested in the environment,” he said. “They only want to punish America. And I will not stand for it.”

"If the United Nations is to be an effective organization, it must focus on the real problems of the world. This includes terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labor, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities," he said.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.