Trump tweets image of proposed border wall: ‘totally effective while at the same time beautiful!’

In the midst of a contentious fight with Democrats over a possible partial government shutdown and funding for border security, President Trump on Friday tweeted an image of the proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“A design of our Steel Slat Barrier which is totally effective while at the same time beautiful!” the president wrote in a caption for an image of what appeared to be a tall steel picket-designed fence.

The tweet from Trump came amid a debate over government funding. The Senate has been scrambling to take up a spending package with billions in funding for a border wall, as Trump made clear there is a “good chance” of a partial government shutdown at midnight.

It wasn't immediately clear how much money would be allocated for border security.

“The Democrats, are saying loud and clear that they do not want to build a Concrete Wall - but we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it,” Trump tweeted earlier this week.

“It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve,” he continued. “It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!”

Trump had demanded $5 billion in funding for the wall. Democrats returned with a $1.3 billion counteroffer – with the condition it was for fencing and not a wall.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.