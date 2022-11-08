Trump touts 'amazing' numbers 'so far' for Republicans in midterms, makes no mention of DeSantis victory

Former President Trump, reacting to early midterm Election Day results, said the numbers "have been amazing so far" for Republicans. But he noticeably neglected to mention potential 2024 opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' big re-election victory Tuesday.

Trump, who spoke from Mar-a-Lago at an election night watch party, endorsed more than 300 candidates this election cycle.

"It has been a very exciting night. We have some races that are hot and heavy, and we’re all watching them here," he said. "So the numbers have been amazing so far."

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Trump, notably, did not congratulate DeSantis on his re-election.

During a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, Trump mocked DeSantis and referred to him as "Ron DeSanctimonious" in what some suggested was a sign of growing tension between the two over 2024. The following day, Trump gave his support to DeSantis, who was in a competitive gubernatorial race, and urged voters to cast their ballots for him.

During an interview with Fox News Digital Monday night, Trump was asked whether the two are in some kind of "tiff."

"There’s not a tiff with me, and I’m way up in the polls," Trump said. "No, there’s not."

TRUMP SAYS REPUBLICANS HAVE 'GOOD CHANCE OF BIG SUCCESS' ON ELECTION DAY

Trump has played a major role in the 2022 midterms, endorsing and raising nearly $350 million for more than 300 Republican candidates in more than a dozen states. He also teased his 2024 plans on the eve of Election Day in an effort to energize the GOP base.

Trump applauded Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance, saying, at this point, he is "leading," and Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Schmidt, who was also "leading." Neither of those races have been called.

"We had an incredible rally last night in Ohio," Trump said. "And you saw that in Florida, Marco Rubio, we had an unbelievable rally for Marco the night before with the heaviest rain I've ever been involved with."

Rubio, R-Fla., won re-election Tuesday night.

Trump advisers and those around him told Fox News Digital they believe it is not a question of if Trump is going to run for president again in 2024, but when he planned to formally announce his campaign, a question Trump seemed to clear up during a rally Monday night.

Trump, during his final rally of the midterm election cycle in Dayton, Ohio, Monday night, teased that he would make a "major" announcement from Mar-a-Lago Nov. 15, one week after Election Day.

TRUMP CALLS FOR SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP CHANGE, WARNS POTENTIAL 2024 GOP CANDIDATES AGAINST RUNNING

"I don’t know if he is running. I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly," Trump said this week about DeSantis potentially entering the 2024 presidential race. "I think he would be making a mistake. I think the base would not like it. I don’t think it would be good for the party.

"Any of that stuff is not good — you have other people that possibly will run, I guess," he added. "I don’t know if he runs. If he runs, he runs."

Trump did say that if DeSantis does run, "I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife."