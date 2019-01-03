Trump swipes at Warren with parody 2020 bumper sticker

President Trump took a not-so-subtle swipe at Elizabeth Warren on Thursday, posting a parody 2020 bumper sticker mocking her efforts to prove Native-American heritage -- just days after the Democratic senator announced her presidential exploratory committee.

The president tweeted an image, apparently from The Daily Wire, that said, “Warren, 1/2020th.”

The tweet was a jab at the Massachusetts senator's widely panned effort to support her claims of Native-American heritage last year. In October, Warren shared the results of a DNA test -- according to the analysis, “the vast majority” of Warren’s family tree is European but there is “strong evidence” she has Native-American ancestry “in the range of 6-10 generations ago.”

The results were initially used to defend her heritage claims, which had been widely disputed and earned her the derisive nickname of "Pocahontas" from Trump. But upon closer inspection, the results revealed that lineage to be tenuous at best. The estimate would make her between 1/64 and 1/1,024 Native American -- possibly less than the average European-American, according to one 2014 study.

The rollout of her DNA test results seemingly caused more headaches for the possible 2020 candidate and fueled Republican criticism that she used the trace amount of heritage to advance her academic career. She denies those claims.

It wasn’t until her 2012 Senate campaign that it was revealed she claimed minority status at universities where she worked.

The Boston Herald reported in April 2012 that her Native American heritage was “once touted by embattled Harvard Law School officials who cited her claim as proof of their faculty’s diversity.” The article cited decades-old diversity records kept by Harvard. The Washington Post also reported that the University of Pennsylvania identified Warren as a minority, citing UPenn’s 2005 “Minority Equity Report.”

“At every law school where Elizabeth was recruited to teach, it has been made absolutely clear she was hired based on merit; on her accomplishments and ability,” former Warren spokesperson Alethea Harney told The Washington Post in 2012.