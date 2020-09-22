Trump: Supreme Court pick to be announced Saturday at White House

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he'll announce his choice for the Supreme Court this coming Saturday at the White House.

The president added, "Exact time TBA."

TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN ON VOW TO NOMINATE WOMAN TO SUPREME COURT, SAYS VETTING PROCESS UNDERWAY

Trump has vowed to announce a pick for the high court promptly. The seat was vacated on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last Friday at age 87 following cancer complications.

Trump on Monday reiterated during a campaign rally that he will nominate a woman to the high court. Sources told Fox News that the president has already met with 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOP FEMALE JUDGES BEING MENTIONED FOR SCOTUS

Trump said he had narrowed his choices down to five potential nominees. He indicated that he was also looking at 11th Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa as a possibility.

“I may. She is highly thought of,” Trump said when asked about Lagoa.

Trump said Monday that he would wait until after memorial ceremonies for Ginsburg had concluded before making his announcement. Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, and then lie in state at the National Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think we should, with all due respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over," Trump said.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and Sam Dorman contributed to this report.