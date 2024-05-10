NY v. Trump trial continues after judge denies defense motion for mistrial
Former President Trump will return to Manhattan court for day 15 of his New York criminal trial on Friday. Previously, Judge Juan Merchan denied two motions from Trump's attorneys after the second day cross examination of pornography actress Stormy Daniels concluded.
Former President Trump's ex-attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is expected to be called to testify Monday as a witness in his former boss' criminal trial.
Cohen arranged the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump, later, made several payments of $35,000 to Cohen, who was his personal attorney at the time.
Those payments served as the basis for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment of Trump on charges of falsifying business records. Bragg is trying to prove those payments, which totaled $420,000, were a reimbursement for the hush money payment.
But Trump defense attorneys say that the $35,000 payments were "not a payback," but instead, legal payments.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
The former president has previously called Cohen a "proven liar."
Two Republican congressional committee chairmen are again referring ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen to the Justice Department for lying to Congress.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., had previously referred Cohen to the Justice Department after Cohen allegedly lied to Congress in a February 2019 hearing.
In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, obtained by Fox News, Comer and Jordan wrote that much of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s ongoing case against former President Donald Trump is based on testimony from Cohen, whom they called a "repeated liar."
In the letter Wednesday, Jordan and Comer remind Garland that Republicans, in February 2019, referred Cohen to the Justice Department "for perjury and knowingly making false statements during his testimony" before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 27, 2019.
Jordan and Comer said, at the time, members cited "six specific lies told by Cohen and urged the Justice Department to take appropriate action."
"Last year, we learned that Cohen separately lied again before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in a 2019 deposition," they wrote. Cohen appeared to admit to being dishonest in Trump's non-jury civil trial stemming from New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit.
"Cohen’s testimony is now the basis for a politically motivated prosecution of a former president and current declared candidate for that office," Jordan and Comer wrote. "In light of the reliance on the testimony from this repeated liar, we reiterate our concerns and ask what the Justice Department has done to hold Cohen accountable for his false statements to Congress."
Cohen, during his February 2019 testimony, "made willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact that were contradicted by the record established by the Justice Department in United States v. Cohen," they wrote. Jordan and Comer also said Cohen made statements that were contradicted by witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the subject.
Those lies, according to Jordan and Comer, included Cohen denying committing various fraudulent acts, to which he had pleaded guilty in federal court.
Cohen also repeatedly testified that he did not seek employment in then-President Trump’s White House, "despite evidence from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York demonstrating that ‘Cohen privately told friends…that he expected to be given a prominent role and title in the new administration.’"
Jordan and Comer also said Cohen stated that he "did not direct the creation of a Twitter account known as @WomenForCohen, which is contradicted by statements from the owner of the IT firm that created the account for Cohen."
They also said Cohen lied when he said he did not have any reportable foreign government contracts, despite entering into two contracts in 2017 with entities owned in part by foreign governments.
Judge Juan Merchan denied Trump defense attorneys’ request for a mistrial and a modification of a gag order Thursday, arguing the former president should be able to defend himself against Stormy Daniels’ salacious and "prejudicial" testimony.
Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche first requested a mistrial Tuesday after Daniels’ first day on the stand but was denied. Merchan did, however, admit Daniels was a difficult witness to control and said much of her testimony was "unnecessary" and "irrelevant" to the charges.
Trump attorneys on Thursday again requested a mistrial.
Blanche said the prosecution asked Daniels "a whole host of questions" that never should have been asked, pointing to questions about the porn actress’s childhood and her alleged interaction with Trump. Blanche argued they were "things that are irrelevant to the facts of this case."
Blanche reminded that the case is not about sex and again stressed that Daniels’ testimony was "extraordinarily prejudicial for the jury to hear."
"It is so dangerous, so prejudicial, it borders on a problem from the beginning," Blanche said, adding that Daniels' testimony and story about the alleged sexual encounter kept changing.
But Merchan denied the request and reminded Blanche that, during his opening argument, he denied Trump had a sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels.
"Your denial puts the jury in a position to decide who to believe," Merchan said, adding the defense could have objected many times during Daniels' testimony "but didn't."
With regard to one explicit detail, Merchan said he agreed that "shouldn’t have come out … but for the life of me, I don’t know why Ms. Necheles didn’t object."
Merchan told Blanche he made decisions to strike things from the record to "protect" Trump and said he disagrees with any changing narrative while adding that the details "add a sense of credibility."
Blanche also requested a modification to the gag order, arguing Daniels made false statements about Trump, and the former president should be allowed to defend himself now that her testimony is complete.
The judge denied that request.
The prosecution in NY v. Trump said Thursday that they do not plan to call former Playboy model Karen McDougal to testify in the trial, according to defense attorney Todd Blanche.
"The People informed me they no longer intend to call Ms. McDougal," Blanche said, according to multiple reports.
McDougal alleged she had a monthslong affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and was later paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer's parent company to keep quiet about it.
Trump has denied the affair with the December 1997 Playmate of the Month.
The payments to McDougal and former adult film actress Stormy Daniels served as the basis for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into Trump.
Those payments had been investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission.
Federal prosecutors in SDNY opted out of charging Trump related to the hush money payments in 2019, even as his former attorney, Michael Cohen, implicated him as part of his plea deal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.
Madeleine Westerhout, who previously served as former President Donald Trump's personal secretary in the White House, was brought to tears Thursday as she described her experience in the administration.
The emotion came as Westerhout outlined the former president's relationship with his wife, Melania Trump.
Westerhout said the couple's relationship was one of mutual respect and that they laughed often when they were in the oval office.
Westerhout said Melania would sometimes text Trump, reminding him that it was past dinner time and asking when her husband was coming home.
Though she recognized Trump was her boss, Westerhout insisted Melania “definitely runs the show."
Getting emotional as she reflected on her time in the White House under Trump, Westerhout said she has "grown so much” and said she really respects Trump and thinks that he’s been treated unfairly.
The emotion continued as Westerhout discussed the book she wrote — "My Dream Job at the White House, Why I Lost It and What I learned."
She said it was important to write the book to show people the man she got to know. She said she wanted to tell that story and reiterated that she believes he’s not been treated fairly.
Donald Trump's defense attorney Susan Necheles, after cross-examination, said Stormy Daniels’ story about an alleged sexual encounter with the former president keeps changing because the affair never happened.
Necheles pointed to a statement Daniels signed in 2018 denying an encounter with Trump ever took place. Daniels said she did not write the statement but signed it.
Necheles pointed to another statement in which Daniels denied having a sexual relationship with Trump. In part, the statement said, "I’m denying this affair because it never happened."
Daniels maintained that she signed the statements, entered a non-disclosure agreement and took a $130,000 payment, which prosecutors allege was illegally marked as legal expenses, for protection. But Trump's team aimed to show that Daniels was after a payday and changed her story when it would lead to profit.
Daniels denied ever requesting money from Trump. Facing pressure from Necheles, Daniels added, "I never asked for money from anyone in particular. I asked for money for telling my story. … I was asking for money from publications to sell my story, to get the truth out."
Daniels admitted to selling the story for nearly $1 million, when she agreed to write her book, "Full Disclosure," for $800,000. But she claimed she did not receive all that money.
When asked for specific details about the alleged sexual encounter in 2006 on the sidelines of a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Daniels appeared to tell a different story in court than when she first spoke about the incident, or in her book.
"You told In Touch a completely different story," Necheles said, which Daniels denied, adding there were just "parts in the middle I didn’t remember."
"You made it up," Necheles said.
"No," Daniels replied.
Necheles asked Daniels if she knew or understood why Trump was indicted in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case. She said she did not, adding he was "indicted for a lot of things."
Madeleine Westerhout, who previously served as former President Donald Trump's personal secretary, told the court on Thursday that Trump's personal expenses were handled through checks.
Checks were sent from the Trump Organization to employees at the White House and Westerhout would take them to the president for him to sign.
Westerhout said the checks came in a FedEx envelope. Inside it was a manila folder with the checks. Invoices, she said, would be attached sometimes.
Westerhout couldn't recall how frequently the checks came, but said they were “consistent, maybe twice a month.”
She said she sometimes witnessed Trump sign the checks, and after they were signed she would put them in a pre-labeled FedEx envelope and send them back to the Trump Organization.
Westerhout couldn't recall a specific time Trump didn’t sign, and recalled a couple of times Trump had a question and called former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg or someone else to ask for clarification.
Madeleine Westerhout, who previously served as former President Donald Trump's personal secretary and later as the director of Oval Office Operations from February to August 2019, will return to the stand Friday for cross examination.
On Thursday, Westerhout said she has never been inside a courtroom before and admitted she was nervous.
Prosecutors asked questions about the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape featuring Trump in a crude conversation with former NBC News host Billy Bush.
She said it “rattled RNC leadership” and recalled conversations on how it would be possible to replace Trump as a candidate if it came to that.
Once Trump was elected, Westerhout said she worked from Trump Tower and assisted in scheduling interviews for cabinet positions and senior staff roles for the new administration.
Westerhout was nicknamed by members of the media as "The Greeter Girl."
Westerhout noted that she worked "seamlessly" with Rhona Graff, Trump's longtime assistant, and insisted she was "integral” with scheduling interviews.
Former President Trump’s criminal trial will resume Friday after Judge Juan Merchan, for the second time, denied his defense attorney’s request for a mistrial following salacious testimony from Stormy Daniels.
Daniels, who claims to have had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, took the stand for cross-examination Thursday morning after hours of questioning Tuesday that even the judge called "unnecessary" and "irrelevant."
Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche made a second request for a mistrial Thursday, arguing that prosecutors asked Daniels "a whole host of questions" that he called "prejudicial." But the judge again denied the motion.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The charges are related to alleged payments made ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence Daniels about an alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump.
But the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee declared, "We are so innocent."
