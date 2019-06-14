Trump slams 'nervous Nancy' Pelosi for accusing him of 'criminal cover-up': It's a 'fascist,' disgraceful statement

President Trump called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Friday on "Fox & Friends" after she again accused him of a "criminal cover-up" and claimed he "does not know right from wrong."

Pelosi made the comments Thursday in response to Trump's remark about potentially accepting dirt on his political opponents from foreign governments, including Russia or China.

Pelosi, D-Calif., called it a "very sad thing, saying all Americans should be "totally appalled" by Trump's comments.

"This [statement] borders on so totally unethical, he doesn't even realize it," she told reporters.

"When Nancy Pelosi makes a statement like that, she ought to be ashamed of herself. It's a disgrace," Trump said during a live phone interview, agreeing with a previous statement by "Mark Levin" that Pelosi is acting in a "fascist" manner.

"I'll go with what Mark Levin said, because no one could say it better. It's a fascist statement, it's a disgraceful statement. I call her nervous Nancy, she's a nervous wreck and for her to make a statement like that is outrageous," he answered, accusing the Democrats of "getting caught spying" on his campaign in 2016.

Trump said Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid for the "fake dossier" via Russian sources.

"That's the criminal. ... When you look at what happened in terms of the spying, she never mentions that," he claimed, calling the House Democrats' various investigations "so unfair."

"I really think people are wise to it. But when Nancy Pelosi makes a statement like that, she ought to be ashamed of herself, it's a disgrace. ... The big thing is they spied on my campaign. It's probably one of the great criminal acts of all time," he said.