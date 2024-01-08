Donald Trump
Trump set to attend presidential immunity hearing in DC court amid push for dismissal of Jack Smith case
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in Smith's election interference case
Published
Vince Coglianese, Mollie Hemingway and Josh Kraushaar discuss how the Supreme Court decided to decline the special counsel's request to expedite Trump's immunity case on "Special Report."
Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.
Brooke joined Fox News in 2014. She covers the White House, presidential politics, federal investigations, national security, elections and more.
Brooke graduated from Boston University in 2014 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science.
You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or Twitter.