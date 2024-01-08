Trump set to attend presidential immunity hearing in DC court amid push for dismissal of Jack Smith case

Former President Trump on Tuesday is expected to attend an appeals court hearing in Washington, D.C., that will consider the scope of his presidential immunity as the 2024 GOP front-runner seeks to have Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against him dismissed.

"I will be attending the the Federal Appeals Court Arguments on Presidential Immunity in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday," Trump posted to his Truth Social account.

"Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity," Trump said. "I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running our Country."

Trump added, "If I don’t get Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t get Immunity, and with the Border Invasion and Afghanistan Surrender, alone, not to mention the Millions of dollars that went into his ‘pockets’ with money from foreign countries, Joe would be ripe for Indictment."

TRUMP FILES 'POWERHOUSE' MOTION CALLING FOR SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH TO BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT

Trump accused Biden of "weaponizing the DOJ."

"By weaponizing the DOJ against his Political Opponent, ME, Joe has opened a giant Pandora’s Box," Trump said.

JACK SMITH DISPUTES TRUMP'S PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY CLAIM IN APPEALS COURT

He also noted that as president, he was "protecting our country, and doing a great job of doing so, just look around at the complete mess that Crooked Joe Biden has caused."

He added, "The least I am entitled to is Presidential Immunity on Fake Biden Indictments!"

Smith’s case against Trump is on pause as Trump’s attorneys appeal the case and argue that presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted. The trial had been set to begin on March 4.

In August, Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court to all four federal charges stemming from Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

SUPREME COURT DECLINES TO ISSUE EXPEDITED RULING ON TRUMP IMMUNITY CASE

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Smith filed an argument to dispute Trump's claim of presidential immunity in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Supreme Court recently rejected Smith's appeal to expedite their assessment of the immunity claim before it went fully through a federal appeals court. Trump's legal team asked the court to deny Smith's request.