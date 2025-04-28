Expand / Collapse search
Trump says income tax cuts, and perhaps elimination, coming due to tariffs

'Focus will be on people making less than $200,000 a year,' he noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Can the Trump admin change our income tax withholding system? Video

Can the Trump admin change our income tax withholding system?

Tax Foundation President & CEO Daniel Bunn discusses the idea of the Trump administration changing the income tax withholding system on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

President Donald Trump said that some people's income taxes will be lowered or perhaps even completely eliminated due to tariffs.

"When Tariffs cut in, many people’s Income Taxes will be substantially reduced, maybe even completely eliminated. Focus will be on people making less than $200,000 a year," he declared in a post on Truth Social.

"Also, massive numbers of jobs are already being created, with new plants and factories currently being built or planned. It will be a BONANZA FOR AMERICA!!! THE EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE IS HAPPENING!!!" the president added.

TRUMP SAYS THERE'S A ‘REAL CHANCE’ TARIFFS COULD REPLACE INCOME TAX

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump looks on as he hosts the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The president discussed income tax and tariffs while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

"And eventually we'll be reducing taxes very substantially for the people of our country, because the money is so great coming in from tariffs that I'll be able to reduce taxes … to a very large extent, and maybe almost completely," he said.

TRUMP PROPOSES ABOLISHMENT OF FEDERAL INCOME TAX, BRINGING US BACK TO ‘RICHEST PERIOD’ IN HISTORY

Trump says tariffs could replace a critical American tax Video

"And it's possible we'll do a complete tax cut, because I think the tariffs will be enough to cut all of the income tax," he noted. 

The president indicated Americans will be given "a tremendous tax cut," starting "with people making less than $200,000 dollars a year."

TRUMP KICKS OFF WHIRLWIND WEEK MARKING HIS 100TH DAY BACK IN THE OVAL OFFICE

Charlie Gasparino says tariff deals could come 'as early as this week' Video

Trump, who will mark the 100-day milestone of his second term in office this week, is slated to hold a rally in Michigan on Tuesday.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

