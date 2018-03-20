Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House
Published

Trump says he wants to meet with Russia's Putin soon

By | Associated Press
close
Trump says he'll meet with Putin in 'not-too-distant future'Video

Trump says he'll meet with Putin in 'not-too-distant future'

President Trump calls his Russian counterpart to congratulate him on his latest election victory; chief White House correspondent John Roberts reports.

President Donald Trump says he wants to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin in the "not too distant future" to discuss the "arms race" between Russia and the U.S.

Trump says he also wants to discuss Ukraine, North Korea, and Syria with the Russian leader.

Trump's comments in the Oval Office come after what he says was a "very good call" with Putin Tuesday morning to congratulate him on his re-election Sunday to a fourth six-year term as Russia's leader. The election was tainted by reports of voting irregularities.