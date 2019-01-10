Trump says Democrats fighting over border wall because they're scared of 2020, in Fox News interview

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Thursday that Democrats view the battle over his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as "a political thing," with their eyes on the 2020 election.

"It's not a money thing," Trump told Sean Hannity. "[Democrats] look at the 2020 race and they're not feeling too good about it. They'll do whatever they can to win."

The standoff over the wall, for which Trump has demanded $5.7 billion, is the main sticking point in the standoff that has led to the partial government shutdown, which will mark its three-week anniversary Friday.

Trump spoke to Fox News on the banks of the Rio Grande, where he traveled Thursday to argue that a steel barrier would deter drug and human trafficking into the United States.

"Everyone wants us to win this battle," Trump said. "It's common sense. Death is pouring through. We have crime and death and it's not just at the border. They get through the border and they go and filter into the country."

"There should be no reason for us to have to do this," the president added. They shouldn't be allowed in and if we had the barrier, they wouldn't be allowed in."