Donald Trump
Published

Trump rejects idea Secret Service couldn't figure out who owned White House cocaine: 'They know everything'

The Secret Service said they were unable to identify who owned the bag of drugs

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
Trump reflects on cabinet mistakes from his first term: 'People were the problem Video

Trump reflects on cabinet mistakes from his first term: 'People were the problem

Former President Donald Trump sits down with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo for part one of an exclusive interview, reflecting on his first term in office and whether he will appear on the GOP primary debate stage.

Former President Donald Trump said he believes the Secret Service knows who owned the bag of cocaine found at the White House.

In an interview with "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday morning, Trump doubted that officials could not know who owned the substance that officials said was located near the White House's West Executive entrance in the Situation Room.

"You know how many cameras they have opposite the front door of the Situation Room?" Trump asked.

"I’ve gotten to know the Secret Service really well, and I can’t speak more highly of these people, they are incredible people," Trump added. "And I believe that they know everything – they're really smart and good at what they do."

SECRET SERVICE CLOSES WHITE HOUSE COCAINE INVESTIGATION, SAYS IT IS 'NOT ABLE' TO IDENTIFY SUSPECT

Donald Trump smiles

Former President Donald Trump said he believes the Secret Service knows who owned the bag of cocaine found at the White House. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The bag of cocaine was found at the White House in July, and it was announced last week the Secret Service was unable to identify who owned it.

Trump, in the Sunday interview, was highly skeptical of the outcome of the probe. 

"I don't think it’s possible for bags of cocaine to be left in a certain area, in the Situation Room," he added. "I’m not talking about five blocks away, the Situation Room, where you decide on war, where you decide on nuclear."

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE LINED WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT COCAINE FOUND IN WHITE HOUSE

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower

Former President Donald Trump was interviewed Sunday on Fox News. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The Secret Service said in a statement Thursday that their investigation "included a backwards examination that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found,."

The outside of the White House

The White House was evacuated after a suspicious bag was found, then it was later announced it contained cocaine. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Investigators developed "a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI’s analysis of the substance's packaging," the Secret Service said. The investigation"did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons," they added.

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

