Trump rally shooting: 5 key details so far

An attempted assassination of former President Trump took place on Saturday in Pennsylvania, shocking the world as the presumptive Republican nominee escaped death by what seemed like inches.

Trump was led offstage from the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally with blood pouring from his right ear, but not before raising his fist and gesturing to the crowd in defiance.

Information about the shooting was scarce and highly subject to distortion in the immediate aftermath — but as time passed, key details have been confirmed.

TRUMP JR. SAYS FATHER 'IN GREAT SPIRITS' AT HOSPITAL AFTER SHOTS FIRED DURING PA RALLY

Trump is alive

Trump survived the shooting despite the blood seen pouring down his face as he was led offstage.

The former president was reportedly struck in the right ear by a bullet but did not suffer any life-threatening wounds, according to his campaign.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action," a joint statement from Trump, his campaign leaders and RNC brass said late Saturday.

He was discharged from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh late Saturday night.

The shooter and one rally attendee are dead

The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old man from western Pennsylvania, as the person behind the attempted assassination.

WATCH: MOMENT YOU HEAR GUNFIRE RING OUT JUST BEFORE SECRET SERVICE SHIELDS TRUMP

One rally attendee was killed, and two others were injured after Crooks opened fire, according to a Secret Service statement.

Crooks reportedly shot Trump from a rooftop perch some 130 yards away during the campaign event, striking the upper part of Trump’s right ear while the former president was speaking to rallygoers.

One attendee was killed, and two others were injured during the incident, the agency said, and Crooks was shot dead. The victims have not been identified yet.

Crooks, 20, was from Bethel Park, which is a Pittsburgh suburb about an hour south from where the assassination attempt took place.

Biden and other political leaders have been briefed on the situation

President Biden spoke with Trump following the Saturday assassination attempt, according to the White House.

BIDEN BRIEFED ON TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING: 'I'M PRAYING FOR HIM'

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden said in a statement. "I'm grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."

He added, "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

A briefing was given to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday night from Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, Attorney General Merrick Garland, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Federal investigations are underway

The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt, according to Fox News sources.

GOP PRAYS FOR TRUMP AFTER SHOTS FIRED, FORMER PRESIDENT RUSHED OFF STAGE

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI," the FBI said in a statement.

The House Homeland Security Committee is planning on investigating reports that Trump was denied stronger Secret Service protection before the rally, a source told Fox News Digital.

Trump is still heading to the Republican National Convention this week

Despite the near-death experience, Trump fully intends to appear at the Republican National Convention this week to accept the party's nomination for president.

FORMER FBI ASSISTANT DIRECTOR SHREDS TRUMP'S SECRET SERVICE, FAILED 'FROM START TO FINISH'

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States," the statement continued. "As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."

The assassination attempt has re-centered previous arguments between the Trump campaign and Secret Service leaders over security measures.

In a May letter, Republican National Committee counsel Todd R. Steggerda wrote to Kimberly A. Cheatle, the director of the Secret Service, "Your failure to act now to prevent these unnecessary and certain risks will imperil tens of thousands of convention attendees, inexcusably forcing them into close proximity to the currently planned First Amendment Zone," reported the New York Times .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation," Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., wrote on X.

Fox News Digital's Scott McDonald, Landon Mion, Charles Creitz and Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.