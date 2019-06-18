President Trump abruptly announced Tuesday that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is withdrawing from consideration to lead the Pentagon and he's naming Secretary of the Army Mark Esper as his replacement.

While speculation has brewed for days about Shanahan's status, the announcement came shortly after the publication of an explosive USA Today report that the FBI has been examining a violent domestic dispute from nine years ago between Shanahan and his then-wife as part of his background investigation.

He and his then-wife Kimberley both told police the other punched them, according to the report. Shanahan denied the allegations, saying he “never laid a hand” on his then-wife, who he has since divorced.

"After having been confirmed for deputy secretary less than two years ago, it is unfortunate that such a painful and deeply personal family situation from long ago is being dredged up and painted in an incomplete and therefore misleading way as a result of this nomination process,” Shanahan told USA Today.

Without referencing the reporting, Trump said Tuesday the acting secretary will not go forward with confirmation in order to focus on his family.

“Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family,” the president tweeted. “I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!”

Last month, the White House announced Trump's intention to have Shanahan permanently lead the department, following his time serving as acting secretary. At the time, Shanahan said he was "honored" by Trump's decision.

“If confirmed by the Senate, I will continue the aggressive implementation of our National Defense Strategy," he said. "I remain committed to modernizing the force so our remarkable Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines have everything they need to keep our military lethal and our country safe.”

Shanahan worked at Boeing for over 30 years before coming to the Pentagon as then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s deputy at the start of the Trump administration. He has filled the role of acting defense secretary since Mattis' resignation last year.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.