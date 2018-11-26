Trump proposes new network to compete with CNN: ‘Something has to be done’

President Donald Trump on Monday afternoon proposed the creation of a new, United States-funded television network to compete with CNN globally.

“While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition,” Trump tweeted. “Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair.... and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!”

The president has had a rocky relationship with the network and recently revoked the hard press pass of CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta. A federal judge later ruled in favor of the network after CNN filed a federal lawsuit. Acosta has since regained access to the White House.

Acosta's press pass was suspended earlier this month after he engaged in a contentious back-and-forth with President Trump during a press conference. Acosta refused to pass the microphone to a female White House aide and there was brief contact between the two. Later in the day, the White House revoked Acosta’s credential.

CNN filed the subsequent suit against the Trump administration, demanding the White House restore the star reporter's press pass, a move White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders labeled “more grandstanding from CNN.”

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.