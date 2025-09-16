Trump pressures Republicans to pass a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the deadline to fund the government and avoid a partial government shutdown approaches, President Donald Trump has pressured Republican lawmakers to pass a continuing resolution.

"Congressional Republicans, including Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson, are working on a short term ‘CLEAN’ extension of Government Funding to stop Cryin’ Chuck Schumer from shutting down the Government. In times like these, Republicans have to stick TOGETHER to fight back against the Radical Left Democrat demands, and vote ‘YES!’ on both Votes needed to pass a Clean CR this week out of the House of Representatives," Trump declared in a Monday Truth Social post.

"Democrats want the Government to shut down. Republicans want the Government to OPEN. Democrats love CRIME, Republicans make our Country SAFE — WE HATE CRIME. FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the president added.

Given the current partisan composition of the lower chamber, the House GOP could only afford to lose two Republican votes while trying to pass a continuing resolution strictly along party lines — if just three Republicans break ranks and oppose passage, the House GOP would lack the votes needed to ram through a stopgap funding measure without Democratic support.

Some House Republicans have objected to the prospect of a continuing resolution.

"@SpeakerJohnson wants to pass a Continuing Resolution (CR) until the holidays. This CR would be a copy of the uniparty spending bill under Autopen Biden. I didn’t vote for those spending priorities when Biden was President and I won’t vote for them now," Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said in a Monday afternoon post on X.

Prior to publication of Trump's Truth Social post on Monday, Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio noted in part of a post on X, "I already hated status quo thinking and approaches (soft incrementalism at best), so I’m out on another CR for the sake of more government. We know we need a smaller, more accountable, more focused America First government. I will tolerate nothing else."

Also shortly before Trump pressured Republicans in the Monday Truth Social post, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia declared in a post on X, "I can’t wait to see how voting for the CR becomes a Trump loyalty test. When in all actual reality, it’s a disloyalty to him by passing a Biden policy laden omnibus.

"Instead of passing a Republican appropriations bill with Trump policies and our spending priorities, in order to make his policies permanent. By continuing to pass CR’s, those that demand it and support it, are making Trump a temporary president with temporary policies. Get ready for the spin with paid influencers, bot accounts, and ‘friendly’media supporting," the congresswoman added.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said the continuing resolution "will have a few anomalies in it," according to The Hill.