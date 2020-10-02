Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Here's who else is positive, and who's negative

President Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 -- raising immediate questions about who else in the administration could be positive.

PRESIDENT TRUMP, FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, SET TO QUARANTINE AT WHITE HOUSE

So far, the following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested positive for the virus.

President Trump

First lady Melania Trump

Senior White House adviser Hope Hicks

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

The following administration officials, Democrats and Republicans have tested negative for the virus: