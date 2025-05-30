Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump offers his marital advice after viral video of Macron's wife shoving his face

'Make sure the door remains closed,' Trump said

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
Trump asked about ‘world leader marital advice’ amid Macron’s wife controversy Video

Trump asked about ‘world leader marital advice’ amid Macron’s wife controversy

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy asks President Donald Trump about recent footage of French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife.

President Donald Trump offered his marital advice to French President Emmanuel Macron, after video footage was released of Macron’s wife, Brigitte, pushing the French leader in the face. 

"Make sure the door remains closed. That is not good," Trump told reporters Friday. "No, I spoke to him, and he's fine, they're fine. Two really good people I know very well. And, I don't know what that was all about, but, I know him very well, and they're fine." 

MACRON DISMISSES VIRAL MOMENT WITH WIFE AS 'JOKING AROUND' AFTER DISINFORMATION CLAIMS BACKFIRE

Red sleeved person grabs Macron's face

In this grab taken from video, France's President Emmanuel Macron prepares to disembark a plane on arrival, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, May 25, 2025.  (Hau Dinh/The Associated Press)

Trump’s comments come after video footage from the Associated Press emerged where Macron and his wife exited a plane upon landing in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday as part of a southeast Asia tour. The video depicts Macron at the door of the plane, and a woman’s hands appearing to shove him in the face. 

The couple, who have been married since 2007, were subsequently photographed departing the aircraft together. 

Meanwhile, Macron’s office later said the couple was engaging in a playful moment at the time of the incident. 

EMMANUEL MACRON'S WIFE SEEN SHOVING HIM IN THE FACE IN VIRAL CLIP AS FRANCE'S FIRST COUPLE ARRIVES IN VIETNAM

macron and trump

President Donald Trump (right) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office at the White House Feb. 24, 2025, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"It was a moment where the President and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by horsing around. It's a moment of complicity. It was all that was needed to give ammunition to the conspiracy theorists," Macron’s office said in a statement Tuesday. 

The French leader met his now wife, Brigitte, while still a student in high school and she was a married teacher.

Macron visited Trump at the White House in February. He was the first European leader to visit the White House after Trump's inauguration for his second term. 

FRANCE’S MACRON MEETS WITH TRUMP AT THE WHITE HOUSE

Trump and Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron was the first European leader to visit the White House after President Donald Trump's second inauguration.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

