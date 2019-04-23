Trump says New York Times will have to 'get down on their knees', 'beg for forgiveness' over their coverage

President Trump said in an early Tuesday morning tweet that the New York Times will have to “get down on their knees” and “beg for forgiveness” over coverage of his presidency.

“I wonder if the New York Times will apologize to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 Election,” Trump wrote. “But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness – they are truly the Enemy of the People!”

“In the “old days” if you were President and you had a good economy, you were basically immune from criticism. Remember, ‘It’s the economy stupid.’ Today I have, as President, perhaps the greatest economy in history... and to the Mainstream Media, it means NOTHING. But it will!” he wrote in another tweet.

The president’s tweet about the newspaper issuing an apology to him appears to refer to a letter written by New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. just days after the 2016 election in which he admits that the media “underestimate[d] [Trump’s] support among American voters” and asked readers to continue to trust them.

While the letter reiterates the belief that the media “reported on both candidates fairly during the presidential campaign,” a claim widely disputed by media experts and Republicans, it also contains promises to “rededicate” to the Times’ mission of journalism.

“As we reflect on the momentous result, and the months of reporting and polling that preceded it, we aim to rededicate ourselves to the fundamental mission of Times journalism,” Sulzberger Jr. wrote. “That is to report America and the world honestly, without fear or favor, striving always to understand and reflect all political perspectives and life experiences in the stories that we bring to you.”

Trump’s tweet came after his Sunday tweet in which he touted a Times op-ed that suggests the media and Democrats owe Trump an apology for relentlessly pushing the idea that Trump colluded with the Russians.

“To the public figures who promoted the collusion story, I say: Own it. Just admit you were wrong. It won’t feel good at first. But when the initial sting passes you will find it liberating. And people will respect you for it,” Christopher Buskirk wrote in the article.

The column was published in the wake of the long-awaited report by the Special Counsel Robert Mueller in which he found no evidence of collusion with the Russian government.