Trump Transition

Trump names Dean John Sauer as US solicitor general

Sauer was Trump's lead counsel in the Supreme Court in Trump v. The United States

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump announced Dean John Sauer as his pick for U.S. solicitor general.

"John is a deeply accomplished, masterful appellate attorney, who clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia in the United States Supreme Court, served as Solicitor General of Missouri for six years, and has extensive experience practicing before the U.S. Supreme Court and other Appellate Courts," Trump said in the announcement on Tuesday evening.

Trump and legal team in DC

Former President Donald Trump flanked by attorney John Lauro, left, and D. John Sauer, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel after attending a hearing of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 9.  (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Sauer served as solicitor general of Missouri from 2017 to 2023, and represented Trump in his successful appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in Trump v. United States.

"Most recently, John was the lead counsel representing me in the Supreme Court in Trump v. United States, winning a Historic Victory on Presidential Immunity, which was key to defeating the unconstitutional campaign of Lawfare against me and the entire MAGA Movement," Trump said.

Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At House Hearing On Weaponization Of Government

D. John Sauer, special assistant to the Louisiana attorney general listens during a hearing with the House Judiciary Subcommittee in Washington, D.C., in 2023. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sauer was a Rhodes Scholar and graduated from Duke University, Oxford University and is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School.

"John will be a great Champion for us as we Make America Great Again!" Trump said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

