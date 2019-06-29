Trump at G-20 mocks Dems, says Biden no 'Winston Churchill,' while Harris got 'too much credit'

President Trump was far across the globe Saturday at the G-20 Summit in Japan but he had plenty to say about the race for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

During a news conference at the conclusion of the global event -- where Trump met with the leaders of China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, among others -- the president mocked Joe Biden over his fiery exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris on the issue of race during Thursday's Democratic debate in Miami.

"This wasn’t Winston Churchill we are dealing with,” Trump said about Biden, adding that he thought Harris received “too much credit" for her debate performance.

“I thought that she was given too much credit. He didn't do well, certainly, and maybe the facts were not necessarily on his side,” Trump said. “I think she was given too much credit for what she did, wasn't that outstanding and probably he was hit harder than he should have been hit."

Trump later reiterated that Harris was given “far too much credit” and went on to mock Biden for his response.

“I think she was given far too much credit for what she did, it was so out of the can, what she said, it was right out of the box and I thought that he didn’t respond great, this wasn’t Winston Churchill we are dealing with,” he said.

Harris' sluggish campaign got a huge boost following Thursday's debate after the U.S. senator from California attacked Biden over his opposition to federal busing and touted his work with avowed segregationists in the U.S.

“I also believe — and it is personal — and it was actually very hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” Harris said.

“You worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris added, referring to efforts to limit orders for school desegregation by busing. In an emotional moment, she told her own story of being bused as a little girl in California.

Biden defended himself, saying Harris' comments about his record were a “mischaracterization of my position across the board,” and that he “did not praise racists.”

Trump was cautious during the news conference when asked whether Harris would be a tough opponent in the 2020 general election, saying “You never know who's gonna be tough.”

“One day you think he's gonna be tough, turns out to be not much,” he continued, recalling his 2016 election campaign where he had to beat numerous candidates in the Republican primary.

“All their lives they wanted to be politicians, I never thought being a politician until about two days before I decided to run, a little before that,” he said.

“You look at some of them, they’re very talented, you look at their resumes it’s great … sometimes the ones I thought will be the toughest were not the toughest at all.”