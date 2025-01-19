Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ahead of inauguration

Trump inauguration set for Monday

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ahead of inauguration Video

Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ahead of inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery on Sunday.

President-elect Donald Trump  Vice President-elect JD Vance participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Sunday, the eve of his return to the White House.

Trump was participating in a series of Washington events prior to his return to office.

The president-elect's wife, Melania Trump, was also there, as were his children: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump. Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, was also in attendance.

NELLY DEFENDS PERFORMING AT TRUMP'S INAUGURATION, SAYS 'IT'S AN HONOR'

President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump lays a wreath during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Some of Trump’s Cabinet picks were in the crowd, including Pete Hegseth, his pick for defense secretary; Marco Rubio, his pick for secretary of state; Tulsi Gabbard, his pick for director of national intelligence; and Elise Stefanik, his pick for United Nations ambassador. 

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance participate in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday in Arlington, Virgina, as Melania Trump and Usha Vance watch at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump appeared solemn as he placed a wreath on an easel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in drizzly rain and in front of a silent crowd. Moments later, Vance did the same. 

Trump held a salute while Vance held a hand over his heart during the ceremony.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM TRUMP'S 2025 INAUGURATION ON JANUARY 20TH

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance

President-elect Donald Trump salutes as Vice President-elect JD Vance holds a hand over his heart while participating in a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, on Sunday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The two left Arlington National Cemetery once the ceremony was complete. 

Trump is set to hold a campaign-style "MAGA Victory" rally at Capitol One Arena on Sunday evening.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics

More from Politics