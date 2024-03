Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former President Trump-supporting lawmakers celebrated the Supreme Court's unanimous decision Monday to reject the state of Colorado's attempt to keep the former president off their presidential ballot, citing the 14th Amendment.

All nine justices, appointed by Democratic and Republican presidents, agreed that states lack the authority "under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency." However, they may do so in regard to state office.

"The right decision. Glad to see the Supreme Court stand up to the extreme left’s attempts to undermine our democracy," said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., in a post to X.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called the decision a "Big win for common sense and democracy!"

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., also cheered the decision, writing on X, "Grateful that SCOTUS blocked Democrats from unconstitutionally attempting to remove @realDonaldTrump from the ballot. President Trump is the choice of the American people!"

"9-0. The commies will have to find other ways to "defend democracy". #MAGA," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., added, noting the decision's unanimity.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said he was "glad" to see the court choose "the side of freedom."

"BREAKING: The Supreme Court defends democracy against radical leftist low-tier judges. Despite the Far Left’s never-ending political witch-hunt against Donald Trump, the Constitution and our democracy prevailed," wrote Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on X.

Democrats had largely been quiet on the Supreme Court's ruling. Calls placed seeking comment from President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were not immediately returned.

